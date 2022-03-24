Two Originals Alums Are Heading to Legacies

The Mikaelsons are set to reunite in Legacies, with Nathaniel Buzolic and Charles Michael Davis reprising their roles for the first time, alongside Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel.

It's a Mikaelson family reunion!

According to TVLine, the April 15 episode of The CW's Legacies will bring together Vampire Diaries characters Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel). "The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever," showrunner Brett Matthews told the outlet. "It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them."

In addition, Charles Michael Davis is reprising his role as Marcel Gerard, a first for the actor who originally played the vampire in The Originals. Fans have been hoping to see Marcel since 2018, when the Vampire Diaries spinoff came to an end.

Now, all four of the actors will appear in the episode "Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found." Per the episode logline, "Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya."

Fans last saw Marcel and Rebekah in New York City, though the latter has previously appeared in Legacies. Rebekah has taken on a protective role and tries to help Hope maneuver the complexities of being a vampire, werewolf and witch.

Rebekah has the assistance of her witch sister Freya, who was introduced to the Vampire Diaries universe in The Originals.

Legacies is currently in its fourth season and viewers are eagerly waiting to learn whether it will be renewed. The CW recently announced that seven of its fan-favorite shows, including Riverdale and Walker, will get another season but has yet to make a decision regarding Legacies

In the meantime, fans can tune in to new episodes of Legacies Thursdays on The CW.

