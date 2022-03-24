Two Originals Alums Are Heading to Legacies

It's a Mikaelson family reunion!

According to TVLine, the April 15 episode of The CW's Legacies will bring together Vampire Diaries characters Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel). "The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever," showrunner Brett Matthews told the outlet. "It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them."

In addition, Charles Michael Davis is reprising his role as Marcel Gerard, a first for the actor who originally played the vampire in The Originals. Fans have been hoping to see Marcel since 2018, when the Vampire Diaries spinoff came to an end.

Now, all four of the actors will appear in the episode "Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found." Per the episode logline, "Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya."