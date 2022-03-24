Tiger King's Carole Baskin Reacts to TikTok Song Referencing Disappearance of Her Ex-Husband

In a new TikTok video, Tiger King star Carole Baskin again claimed that she had nothing to do with her ex-husband Don Lewis’ 1997 disappearance.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 24, 2022 8:54 PMTags
TVCrimeTiger King
Watch: Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Tiger Attack Seriously Injures Volunteer

Carole Baskin is back to once again make sure all you cool cats and kittens know she had nothing to do with her ex-husband's disappearance. 
 
The Tiger King star returned to the spotlight in a TikTok video on March 23. In the clip, Carole dances to the tune of Brooklyn Charles' "Savage: Tiger King Edition," a song that alleges Carole killed her ex-husband Don Lewis—who went missing in 1997—though she was never charged with any crime for his disappearance.
 
In the video—which has been viewed more than 590,000 times—Carole is seen laughing and mouthing the words, "No I didn't" as the song says, "Carole Baskin/ killed her husband/ whacked him."
 
This isn't the first time the Big Cat Rescue CEO—who rose to infamy after the March 2020 premiere of Netflix's Tiger King—has denied being involved in Don's vanishing. In fact, she has even shared a theory about what she believed happened to her former husband.

photos
Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

During a November 2021 Reddit AMA, Carole shared that she thinks Don died in a plane crash.  
 
"Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes," she said at the time. "I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons. He wasn't licensed to fly yet did all the time."
 

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dennis Jauch

Carole added that Don would take off from closed airports to "evade detection" and would stay under 200 feet so he could "stay off the radar."
 
"He would typically fly out over the Gulf because the air is smoother there, whereas over land there are up and down drafts that will crash you at the height," she said. "Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario."

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dennis Jauch

4

Kate Middleton's Latest Tour Looks Honor Princess Diana and the Queen

5

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out About The Girl From Plainville

Latest News

Britney Spears Says Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Amazing Talent

Exclusive

Inside Johnny Bananas' Humanitarian Trip to War-Torn Ukraine

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Is Coming to Netflix

Exclusive

Nicola Coughlan Spills Bridgerton Season 2 Secrets

See the Stars at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Update!

These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for Moms

Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Loves Love Is Blind Just as Much as We Do