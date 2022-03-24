Hailee Steinfeld Reacts After Learning She Almost Knocked Anya Taylor-Joy Down Met Gala Stairs

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Unlike in chess, nothing can take down this queen.

But Anya Taylor-Joy did almost take a tumble at the 2018 Met Gala after she got caught in Hailee Steinfeld's gown.

"One of my favorite memories from the Met is the lovely Hailee Steinfeld, who I have not met yet, she had a very long dress and she didn't see me," The Queen's Gambit star, who wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress that year, said in a video for British Vogue, "and she walked past, and I got caught up in her skirt and I was really going to topple straight down the stairs."

Luckily, someone stepped in just in the nick of time to save the day. "An arm just came out, grabbed me and, like, ripped me to safety," Taylor-Joy recalled. And that person was? Jimmy Fallon.

"I was like, 'Thanks!' Like, 'Wow! That was an intense two-minutes!'" Taylor-Joy continued. "You know, I thought I was going to die and then Jimmy Fallon saved me. So thanks, Jimmy Fallon."