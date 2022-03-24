Katie Maloney Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Tom Schwartz

Is this really goodbye for the Bubbas?
Katie Maloney officially filed for divorce from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz earlier this week, but after she revealed that they were still living together, some fans were curious if there was any room for a reconciliation.
The answer, according to her, is no.
Katie said as much when a celebrity photographer encountered her at the Grove in Los Angeles on March 23. Asked if there was a chance she and Tom would "get back together" or "call off the divorce," Katie responded, "I don't think so." The photographer then followed up with, "This is it?" to which Katie replied, "Yeah."
While her decision appears to be final, Katie reiterated that the divorce proceedings and overall breakup have been both "peaceful" and "loving." Added the Bravo star, "I could not have asked for a better situation."
She also confirmed that cheating did not play a role in the split. "No infidelity," she said after the photographer asked if that was the case. "We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately."
Still, Katie admitted she's "always going to love Tom."
The couple spent more than a decade together and tied the knot in both 2016 and 2019. When they announced the split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15, Katie wrote, "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
Tom echoed the sentiment in his own post, writing, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness," adding, "I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées."
Both reality TV stars have since opened up about the reasoning behind the split, with Tom placing the blame on himself and Katie insisting that she was ultimately just "not fulfilled."
Catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
