We Ranked All of Sandra Bullock's Rom-Coms and Yes, It Was Very Hard to Do

Watch : Sandra Bullock Talks FUNNIEST Moment With Channing Tatum

The queen is back.

Sandra Bullock is finally returning to the rom-com genre for the first time since 2009's All About Steve in The Lost City, which pairs her with Channing Tatum.

In the new film now playing in theaters, Bullock plays dissatisfied romance novelist Loretta Sage, who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire convinced the setting of her books—ahem, the titular lost city—is real. Naturally, Tatum plays Alan, her series' dimwitted cover model who decides to play IRL hero to save her. You know where this is going.

Yes, it is as over-the-top and ridiculous as it sounds. And yet, thanks to the palpable chemistry between its leading couple, genuinely funny dialogue and some scene-stealing supporting performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt (Ever heard of him?), The Lost City is an all-too-rare treasure in today's pop culture climate: A romantic comedy fronted by bonafide movie stars.