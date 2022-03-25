Andrea Denver Shares the Super Sweet Reason He Won't Be on Winter House Season 2

Andrea Denver won't be heating up Winter House this time around.
The Summer House star made his Bravo TV debut on last year's Vermont-centric spin-off, but the Italian model revealed he did not film season two recently (and his excuse is actually totally adorable).
As Andrea recently told E! News, he's gotten very "serious" with his current girlfriend, which is why he skipped Winter House's sophomore season.
"I had other things that I feel need my [attention]," he exclusively explained. "I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back. People that matter to me, they are the most important thing and I wanted to give my priority to her."
Andrea and his GF—whose name he's still keeping under wraps—reconnected this past November and decided to take their relationship to the next level.
The duo recently vacationed in Hawaii and he plans to take her and her dad to his homeland of Italy this summer.
While he's keeping his special lady private for now, he's not opposed to eventually bringing her on Summer House.
"To be honest with you, we've [been] together so long that I wouldn't be against it and she's been supportive," he said. "When I met her, I met her between Winter House and Summer House and, at first, that was another thing that she wasn't a big fan of. And also that's why it's always been hard to open myself up towards her about my feelings. But she's been really supportive and I wouldn't mind to bring her with me because she's also had the chance to hang out with some of my friends, Ciara, Mya, Luke, Alex, and she got along with them."
He added, "I think she would definitely fit well. And she's one of those people that you would like to have as a friend because she's really loyal and a nice person and a friend that you wanna have around."
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to see our ranking of all the Summer House couples.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)