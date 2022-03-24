How Kate Middleton's Latest Tour Looks Honored Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years

You may be royally moved by what Kate Middleton recently wore on her Caribbean tour with Prince William.

On March 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a formal dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General Patrick Allen. Kate arrived in an off-the shoulder tulle gown by British designer Jenny Packham. Some fans likened the bespoke emerald green dress to the shade that William's late mother Princess Diana wore in her 1981 engagement photos to now-ex Prince Charles. Green is also a key color on the Jamaican flag.

The duchess paired the look with emerald and diamond tassel earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II, who was photographed wearing them while meeting with then-U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in London in 2011.

Kate also wore the Royal Family Order brooch, which includes a portrait of the monarch, and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order star, which the queen gave Kate in 2019 for her and William's eighth wedding anniversary.