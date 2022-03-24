Nicole Kidman Eats Photos in Roar Trailer and We're Confused

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

On this episode of My Strange Addiction—just kidding! This is actually the first trailer for the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar.

But it would make sense if you were confused by the preview. In the trailer released March 24, Nicole Kidman plays a woman who eats photos, much to her partner's shock.

Then, there's Betty Gilpin's character, who is put up on a literal pedestal by her husband. She sits on her perch as a group of people look at her in wonder, seemingly causing her discomfort.

But having a (human) husband who adores you seems much better than what Merritt Wever's got going on. In her episode, she falls in love with a duck.

And while this doesn't make sense on its own, the description will shed some light on Roar's inspiration. Described by Apple TV+ as an anthology series of "darkly comic feminist fables," the show explores "genres from magical realism to psychological horror" and follows "ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances."