Full House's Dave Coulier Reveals He's 2 Years Sober

Full House star Dave Coulier announced that he hasn’t had an alcoholic drink since January 2020. Keep scrolling to learn more about his journey to sobriety.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 24, 2022 6:40 PMTags
CelebritiesFull HouseDave CoulierFuller House
Watch: An Emotional Farewell by "Fuller House" Cast

Warning: This article contains a graphic image.

Dave Coulier is living the sober life. 
 
The Full House alum got candid with his Instagram followers on March 24 about his journey from being a self-proclaimed "drunk" to not having an alcoholic beverage since Jan. 1, 2020. 
 
"When I drank, I was the life of the party," Coulier, 62, captioned a photo of his face covered in small cuts and blood. "I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."
 
The stand-up comedian—who tied the knot with Melissa Coulier in 2014—added that though he loved alcohol, "it didn't love me back," and he realized that he needed to make a change to improve his health. 

photos
Full House: Where Are They Now?

"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," he continued. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing."

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

Coulier concluded his message by thanking his wife for being by his side throughout the process.
 
The Fuller House actor's revelation was praised by several of his close friends, including Kelly Rizzo—wife of the late Bob Saget—who commented, "Love you Dave."

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

4
Exclusive

Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands With Lala Kent After Brock Drama

5

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

Latest News

Katie Maloney Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Tom Schwartz

Lily Collins Reveals the Gossip Girl Role She Auditioned For

Why Obi-Wan Kenobi's Version of Darth Vader Might Surprise You

You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Collection

See Where RHONY's Stars Rank Among Every Housewife Ever

Kate Middleton's Latest Tour Looks Honor Princess Diana and the Queen

Nikki Glaser, Yvonne Orji & More Kick-Ass Female Comedians Killing It