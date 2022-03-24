You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Makeup Collection

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gushes Over Kim Kardashian's DM

We have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton ever since we finished the Season 1 finale episode. It's just such an incredibly enthralling series for the plot, the dialogue, and quite honestly, the visuals. The hair, makeup, and costumes from the show are just next level sophistication.

Who wouldn't want to bring that glamour to their lives? No wonder Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlin signed on to be the face of the second Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. This collection includes blushes, eyeshadows, eyeliner, lipstick and body shimmer that flatter every skin tone.

Let's check out the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II collection.