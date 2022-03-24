You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Makeup Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton ever since we finished the Season 1 finale episode. It's just such an incredibly enthralling series for the plot, the dialogue, and quite honestly, the visuals. The hair, makeup, and costumes from the show are just next level sophistication.
Who wouldn't want to bring that glamour to their lives? No wonder Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlin signed on to be the face of the second Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. This collection includes blushes, eyeshadows, eyeliner, lipstick and body shimmer that flatter every skin tone.
Let's check out the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II collection.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball
This eyeshadow palette has six multidimensional shades that are creamy and incredibly blendable. You can use these shadows dry or wet to intensify the pigments.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Blushing Delights
This palette has three incredibly buildable blushes and a highlighter. You can switch up your look or combine the shades for a multidimensional look.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II SatinAllure Lipstick
These weightless creamy lipsticks have a satin finish and medium coverage. Choose between seven shades.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer
This loose body shimmer gives you a prismatic luminosity wherever you apply it. It comes in two shades.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner
Create an exquisite eye makeup looks with this incredibly pigmented kohl eyeliner inspired by Season 2 of Bridgerton.
While you're shopping for TV-inspired beauty products, here's the skincare routine Ashley Tisdale did after watching Euphoria.