All the Details on E!'s 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

No one does awards season like E! and we're getting ready to revel in the razzle-dazzle of the 2022 Academy Awards.
We'll be your go-to place for all-things Oscars as A-list stars celebrate the biggest films of the year on Sunday, March 27. Live From E!: Oscars kicks off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, with hosts award-winning actress Laverne Cox. Our signature star-studded red carpet experience will feature the most spontaneous and entertaining interviews with film's biggest stars and nominees, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access and running fashion commentary from our panelists: Queer Eye's Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, pop culture wiz Naz Perez and E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley will also be live from the top of Ripley's.
But what would Sunday Funday be without a few mimosas before the party? Tune in early at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT for Live From E!: Brunch at the Oscars.
Hosted by Karamo at the pool of the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, the brunch show includes several of the aforementioned panelists set to cover the official red carpet, along with special guests like Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough, Peacock's Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, producer Josh Horowitz and actress Kym Whitley. Together, they'll provide exclusive fashion forecasts on what the stars will be wearing, all while counting down to the moment the red carpet finally opens.
Fashion fanatics will be able to even more Oscars coverage with E!'s digital show Live From E! Stream: Oscars, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app. Erin Lim Rhodes, the host of E! News' The Rundown, will be bringing viewers live arrivals, behind-the-scenes looks, iconic Glambot shots and even announcements of early winners ahead of the Oscars broadcast.
Want more social media fun? Be sure to check out E! Entertainment and E! News' Instagram Stories any time on Sunday to get a behind-the-scenes look at this year's festivities, throwback favorites from previous Oscars and more.
The E! fun continues on Live From E!: Oscars After Party at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT as Naz, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and Shangela give their unique, unfiltered take on the major moments of the night—think surprise wins and snubs, buzzworthy speeches and fashion highlights (and lowlights)—with help from guests Jaqueline Coley and stylist Melissa Chataigne. Plus, we'll hear from the night's big winners themselves.
Fans can keep the momentum going on Monday, March 28, as E! News' Daily Pop, Nightly Pop and The Rundown will all be recapping the most memorable moments of film's biggest night and providing an inside look at the awards ceremony itself. E! News' Francesca Amiker will cover the Post Pop livestream starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Monday.
Special social coverage will also continue through Monday, so make sure you're following E! News on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and E! Entertainment on Instagram and Twitter. Style fans should also check out @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach.
The Academy Award for best brand partner activations during this year's Live From E!: Oscars goes to Cartier, NEW Dove Body Love Shower Collection, INFINITI and Tonal.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski Executive Producing on behalf of Den of Thieves.
Check out the full schedule below for everything Oscars!
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
Live From E!: Brunch at the Oscars hosted by Karamo with special guests Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough, Peacock's Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, producer Josh Horowitz, Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley, stylist Brad Goreski, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture expert Naz Perez, Kym Whitley and curated drinks and graze boards with Wells Adams, Sorella Collective and Annie Campbell.
5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Oscars hosted by Laverne Cox along with panelists Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture expert Naz Perez. Also, E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley will be live from the top of Ripley's.
6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream hosted by E! News' The Rundown host, Erin Lim Rhodes.
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Oscars Red Carpet Rundown featuring Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture expert Naz Perez and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley.
11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Oscars After Party featuring E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, pop culture expert Naz Perez, Shangela and guests Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley and stylist Melissa Chataigne.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Oscars featuring E! News' Francesca Amiker.
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring Justin Sylvester.
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.