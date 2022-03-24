Survivor's Jeff Probst Details the "Panic" That Led Producers to Stop Challenge

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Sometimes the biggest obstacle in Survivor isn't even created by the producers.

In the March 23 episode of season 42, the contestants were knocked around by raging waters and gusts of wind during an immunity challenge, which required them to swim from a platform and retrieve a ladder from the ocean floor. They then had to swim with the ladder to climb up and unlock bean bags, before throwing those onto a target from the shore—at least, that's what was supposed to happen.

The Ika and Vati tribes struggled to stay afloat in the water, prompting Jeff Probst and producers to make the truly historic decision to step in before things took a turn for the worse. They ultimately decided to skip the ladder climbing portion and go straight to the bean bag throwing, with Taku taking first (mostly thanks to Jonathan Young), Ika in second and Vati in third.

Now, Probst is explaining that while the challenge made for good television and safety swimmers were on standby, they simply didn't want to take any risks.