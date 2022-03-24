Bob Saget's Family Responds to Claim He Had Long-Term COVID Symptoms at Time of His Death

As new claims surface about Bob Saget's health prior to his death, his family is asking for some peace.
Medical and police records have already detailed what led to the late Full House star's untimely passing at age 65, a lawyer for the Saget family said March 24. "The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room. Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."
The statement came after the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case, recently released a report that quoted Rosalie Cocci, a worker at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.—where Saget performed his last stand-up comedy show two days before his Jan. 9 death. Cocci told authorities soon after Saget's passing that the comedian "mentioned to other staff that he was getting over COVID-19 and that his hearing was off a little."
But the Saget family lawyer told TMZ that Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, spoke to the star the day he died and that he never mentioned being sick or having hearing issues.
Saget was infected with COVID-19 at the time of his death, his Jan. 10 autopsy report stated. However, the cause of his passing was accidental blunt head trauma, and he most likely died after falling backwards, the medical examiner wrote.
Cocci had told the police, according to a police audio recording obtained by E! News, that Saget "stated himself that he was not getting over COVID." She added, "He said that he had something like, he said, like, long term COVID...He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up and that he had been sick the night before, and sick in the sense of like, his hearing was off. He said that he had a sore throat that he had, that he was happy that he had lozenges for the stage."
"I did hear him say, 'You know, I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show,'" she said. "And he seemed okay...he came out very energetic for the half an hour that I saw. He was very much entertaining the crowd."