Minx's Ophelia Lovibond Discusses Female Desire And That Hot Fireman

Watch : Minx Star Ophelia Lovibond's Female Gaze Scene

Ophelia Lovibond wants you to embrace your inner Minx.

"Women have desire too and the idea that you would deny that is just being prudish," the British actress said in a recent interview with E! News. "It's failing to recognize that it's a valuable asset in a woman that you shouldn't be embarrassed to celebrate."

In episode four of the HBO series, her typically conservative character Joyce learns this firsthand when she has mind-blowing, and we mean mind-blowing, sex with Minx cover star Shane (Taylor Zakhar Perez). While it's totally out of the norm for Joyce, it turns out to be exactly the experience she needs to run the female-focused porno magazine.

Joyce realized, "Well, if I'm going to be putting this in a magazine, I kind of need to understand what I'm talking about," says Ophelia.

But the self-proclaimed feminist learns another important lesson after hooking up with the hot fireman: Don't mix business with pleasure.