Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands With Lala Kent After Brock Davies Drama

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are Good as Gold.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana appeared on the March 24 episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, and among the many messages in her Instagram inbox was one inquiring about the status of her friendship with Lala. The pair's bond was put to the test on season nine of the Bravo series as Lala repeatedly questioned Brock Davies, Scheana's fiancé who she welcomed her first child with in April 2021. Lala specifically wanted to know more about Brock's financial standing and whether he maintains a relationship with his kids from a previous marriage.

According to Scheana, the DM specifically read, "How are you with Lala? I didn't like the way she came for you this season, but are you guys in a good place now?"

"We were good even before the reunion," Scheana exclusively revealed. "I think just both of us going through the labor birthing experience around the same time, and then being so quickly back on a television show, we were really able to understand each other and relate with one another. So that definitely helped rebuild our friendship."