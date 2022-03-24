Netflix Reveals the Future of Your Favorite Dating Shows, Including Love Is Blind

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti

The good news is there's more Love Is Blind in our future. The bad news: We may have to see more of Shake.

On March 24, Netflix confirmed that the cast of Love Is Blind's second outing will have an encore later this year when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres. Like the first season, fans will get a status update on the couples who said "I do" and the other stars who weren't so lucky in love.

Also forecasted for a 2022 debut? A whole new Pod Squad. According to the streamer, season three is coming sooner than we think and is set to take place in Dallas.

And it seems there are even more gold cups in our future as Netflix has renewed the hit series for two more seasons.

That's not all dating show lovers! Netflix previously announced they will be putting relationships to the test with The Ultimatum, a series that asks couples to "commit to marriage, or move on" over the course of eight weeks. "In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

While The Ultimatum is due out next month, a separate series featuring all queer couples is coming down the pipeline too.