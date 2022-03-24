Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Met in Principal’s Office After Their Daughters Started “Butting Heads"

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had multiple trips to the principal’s office due to their daughters’ “altercations.” Keep scrolling to find out how their preschool girls squashed their issues.

Watch: Sandra Bullock Talks FUNNIEST Moment With Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to the principal's office, please!
 
During a March 23 appearance on The Late Late Show, the Lost City co-stars revealed that they first met in the principal's office of their daughters' preschool.
 
When host James Corden inquired about what took place, Channing said, "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls, you know, that at that young age were very much buttin' heads." 

Sandra—mom to son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10—shared that one day after another "altercation," she wondered if she needed to contact the Magic Mike actor or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan about the continuing issues between her daughter and their daughter, Everly, 8.

However, the principal said that they would give the girls a "challenge" to see who could be the nicest to the other person. 
As part of one of their tasks, the Unforgivable star said the two girls were "bringing each other little Dixie cups of water."

Now that the girls have moved up a few grade levels, Laila and Everly have put their preschool problems behind them. 

In an interview with The New York Times published March 17, Sandra revealed that the girls became close in the Dominican Republic when the 3-month filming for The Lost City began. 

"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date," the Bird Box actress told the publication. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."

