Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Met in Principal’s Office After Their Daughters Started “Butting Heads"

Watch : Sandra Bullock Talks FUNNIEST Moment With Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to the principal's office, please!



During a March 23 appearance on The Late Late Show, the Lost City co-stars revealed that they first met in the principal's office of their daughters' preschool.



When host James Corden inquired about what took place, Channing said, "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls, you know, that at that young age were very much buttin' heads."

Sandra—mom to son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10—shared that one day after another "altercation," she wondered if she needed to contact the Magic Mike actor or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan about the continuing issues between her daughter and their daughter, Everly, 8.

However, the principal said that they would give the girls a "challenge" to see who could be the nicest to the other person.

As part of one of their tasks, the Unforgivable star said the two girls were "bringing each other little Dixie cups of water."