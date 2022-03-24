All the Details on Meghan Markle's First Podcast Series

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Express "Concerns" to Spotify

Meghan Markle is making her voice heard.

On Thursday, March 24, the Duchess of Sussex announced Archetypes, the first-ever podcast to be released under her and husband Prince Harry's Archewell Audio production company.

The Spotify Original series will be hosted by Meghan and will feature her speaking with experts to uncover the origins of stereotypes around women, as well as candid conversations with those "who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives," she says in a newly-released teaser of the show, which will debut this summer.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us," she shares, "but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

Elsewhere in the preview, Meghan describes Archetypes as a platform to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," adding that she'll speak with historians "to understand how we even got here in the first place."