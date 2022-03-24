Michael Jackson's Son Prince Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang started dating in 2017. In honor of the couple's five-year anniversary, Michael Jackson's son posted a series of photos and a tribute to Instagram.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 24, 2022 12:39 PMTags
Michael JacksonCouplesCelebritiesPrince Jackson
Watch: What Paris & Prince Jackson's Lives Look Like Today

Prince Jackson has reached a major milestone with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang.

The son of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram on March 23 to mark his fifth anniversary with his love.

"5 year together," Prince wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple from over the years. "Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between. Love you babs."

His famous family members also sent along sweet messages. "Congrats on 5," Prince's aunt La Toya Jackson wrote in the comments section. "Sending you guys much love!!!" His cousins TJ Jackson and Taryll Jackson, sons of Tito Jackson, posted heart emojis, too. 

While Prince has mostly kept his relationship with Molly private, he has shared a few rare photos of the duo on Instagram before. For instance, he posted snaps of them dressed up as Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's characters from Jungle Cruise for his Thriller Nights Halloween costume party, which benefits the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, in November, as well as a pic of them sharing a smooch on a dock in June. Over the years, he's also captured them celebrating major moments, including college graduation, birthdays, trips and more.

photos
Paris and Prince Jackson's Sibling Love Over the Years

"I've grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together," Prince wrote on Instagram for their fourth anniversary last year. "It's so cool to see all the places we've been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food. I love you baby happy 4 years."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

In addition, Prince and Molly have walked carpets together, including one for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala in 2019. But their favorite date nights are low-key. "She likes the beach," Prince told People in 2018. "I like the movies!"

Prince told the magazine the two are "complementary in a way that we balance each other out," and that Molly "encourages" him to "see things through a different light." As he put it, "It helps us stay well-rounded."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

4

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

5

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out About The Girl From Plainville

Latest News

Sephora Sale Today: Save 50% On These Urban Decay & Murad Products

All the Details on Meghan Markle's First Podcast Series

Exclusive

Vinny Guadagnino Will Heat Up Your Day With His Chippendales Secrets

Prince Jackson Celebrates Anniversary With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Estee Lauder & More

What to Remember About Anthony Bridgerton Heading Into Season 2

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Not Dating Their Co-Stars