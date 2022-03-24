Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Not Dating People They “Work With”

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' small joke about their off-screen love lives is out of this world.
The Riverdale co-stars and close friends, who share a joint TikTok account with fellow co-star Madelaine Petsch, poked a little fun at themselves in their latest video. Set against the backdrop of a galaxy in space, both Lili and Camila presented a few angles of confused faces, captioning their clip, "us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with."
If you haven't been keeping up with the cast outside of the CW series, allow us to catch you up: Lili and her co-star Cole Sprouse were first linked together as a couple in July 2017. Fast-forward to May 2020 when reports surfaced that the two called it quits.
As for Camila, she and Charles Melton first began sparking romance rumors in 2018, with the couple separating the following year. However, the two got back together in June 2021 and seemed to subsequently break up again sometime later.
Needless to say, their TikTok followers are enjoying their lighthearted take on their past heartbreaks. One person commented, "You did not just call yourselves out like this." While another wrote, "LOVE THE SELF AWARENESS." A third user, however, is keen on figuring out the opposite of their caption, writing, "Me trying to figure out how to date the people you work with!"
