Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Not Dating People They “Work With”

As fans will note, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes know a thing or about dating their co-stars. See the pair's funny video about what it's like trying to date outside of their show.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' small joke about their off-screen love lives is out of this world.
 
The Riverdale co-stars and close friends, who share a joint TikTok account with fellow co-star Madelaine Petsch, poked a little fun at themselves in their latest video. Set against the backdrop of a galaxy in space, both Lili and Camila presented a few angles of confused faces, captioning their clip, "us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with."
 
If you haven't been keeping up with the cast outside of the CW series, allow us to catch you up: Lili and her co-star Cole Sprouse were first linked together as a couple in July 2017. Fast-forward to May 2020 when reports surfaced that the two called it quits.
 
As for Camila, she and Charles Melton first began sparking romance rumors in 2018, with the couple separating the following year. However, the two got back together in June 2021 and seemed to subsequently break up again sometime later.

Needless to say, their TikTok followers are enjoying their lighthearted take on their past heartbreaks. One person commented, "You did not just call yourselves out like this." While another wrote, "LOVE THE SELF AWARENESS." A third user, however, is keen on figuring out the opposite of their caption, writing, "Me trying to figure out how to date the people you work with!"

Want more on the love lives of the Riverdale cast? Not to worry, we got you covered:

KJ Apa/Instagram
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy, known as Archie Andrews, previously kept his lips sealed about his off-screen dating life. However, in early February 2020, the actor confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. By September that year, the two welcomed their son, Sasha.

Roger / BACKGRID
Cole Sprouse

The 28-year-old actor has moved on from his Riverdale romance. In February 2021, Cole seemingly confirmed he's dating Canadian model and influencer Ari Fournier.

Getty Images
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.

 

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star is married! News of his wedding to Nichola Basara comes one year after he announced their engagement on Instagram. On Dec. 19, 2021, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend with his Riverdale co-stars in attendance, including Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. The actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged. He was most recently linked to Lucy Hale, however, their whirlwind romance came to an end in April 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real. The two dated on and off for more than three years until early 2020. In June of that year, the actress opened up about her sexuality, sharing on Instagram, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans' hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in February 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits. In the last few months, fans have speculated that she's dating Olympic fencer, Miles Chamley. However, they have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star shared several sweet snapshots of her and her rumored beau on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

Relationship goals! The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for more than 25 years (!!), with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife and family on social media.

