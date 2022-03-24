Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Dating Advice She Got From Sarah Jessica Parker

And just like that, Anya Taylor-Joy is happy she's out of the dating scene.
During a recent interview with British Vogue, the Queen's Gambit star, 25, admitted that she's not a fan of casual dating and doesn't feel like she'd be any good at it if she tried.
"I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be," she told the fashion magazine as she appeared on the April cover. "I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, ‘God, I would suck at that.'"
But in the past, when the actress was "down and out about love," she said she'd deal by watching episodes of Sex and the City. She once even got the chance to tell its star just how much the character of Carrie Bradshaw inspired her outlook on relationships.
"I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, ‘I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope,'" Anya explained. "And she was like, ‘That things will work out?' and I said, ‘No! That this will end and I will finally move on!'"
What did SJP think of her dating woes? "She was like, ‘Oh, s--t. Sorry,'" Anya recalled.
These days, Anya certainly appears to be succeeding on the dating front. The Peaky Blinders star has been linked to Malcom McRae of the rock band More since last year, making their romance Instagram official in October 2021.
Opening up about their special connection, Anya told British Vogue that she loves how her boyfriend supports her passion for reading.
"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she said, adding that he "loved" her joke because "he's the same."
"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she added. "We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."
The London-based couple are currently in a long distance relationship since Anya has spent the past year living in the U.S. filming various projects and soon flies to Australia for another. She admits the miles can be challenging, but she also see's the bright side.
"It's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have," she said of the long distance. "Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast."
While she's now in a happy place, Anya has previously been candid about a bad breakup that happened shortly before she filmed the 2020 remake of Emma.
"Prior to filming, I'd just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything," she told Vanity Fair last year. "I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin."
While she never named names of her heartbreaker, she was previously rumored to be engaged to La Brea actor Eoin Macken, though it is unclear when their romance began or ended.