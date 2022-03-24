Geena Davis Abruptly Drops Out of Upcoming CBS Drama Pilot

Oscar winner Geena Davis has suddenly left an upcoming CBS pilot, but she's already been replaced by a fellow Oscar-winning actress. Read the details and see who's stepping in for Geena.

Geena Davis won't be headed back to the small screen after all.

Davis, who won an Oscar for 1991's Thelma & Louise, has abruptly dropped out of an untitled upcoming CBS legal drama pilot, according to Deadline

She was set to star alongside Skylar Astin in the show, a mother-son drama following "Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage," per Deadline.

Joan, as you can probably guess, was supposed to be played by Geena. 

The show had been filming for a couple of days before Geena's unceremonious exit, the outlet reports.

The role was set to mark Geena's first starring role on television since 2005's Commander In Chief, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Since then, she has also had lengthy guest spots on Grey's Anatomy and GLOW, as well as a supporting turn on 2016's adaptation of The Exorcist.

It is unclear what led to Geena's departure.

But have no fear, another Oscar winner is here!

Before they could peel Geena's name off the parking spot, Marcia Gay Harden was announced as Geena's replacement, per Deadline. Marcia won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her role in Pollock. More recently, she appeared on six episodes of The Morning Show and three seasons of the CBS medical drama Code Black.

The character of Joan is described as "a self-made success who put herself through law school to support her three kids when her first husband died. Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her second marriage mysteriously unravels."

Now it's a mystery that's in the hands of Marcia.

E! News has reached out to CBS for comment.

