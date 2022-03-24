See the Matching Tattoos Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo Got With Their Friends

Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg got matching tattoos along with besties Iris Apatow and Olivia Rodrigo. See photos of their night out below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 24, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TattoosCelebritiesTikTokCharli D'AmelioOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo's BEST Fashion Moments We'll Never Forget

We have some serious jealousy, jealousy over these matchy-matchy tattoos. 

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is forever tied to friend Avani Gregg and pals Iris Apatow and Olivia Rodrigo after an epic adventure at the tattoo parlor. On Wednesday, March 23, Charli shared to her TikTok page a video montage of the group getting inked together.

Set to Pharrell Williams' song "Just a Cloud Away," the video shows Charli covering her face with her hand in shock as she receives her tattoo. She's later seen with a big grin on her face as she shows a design of a tiny smiley face inked on the inside of her pinky.

The final shot of the clip reveals what everyone got tatted, showing two with smiley faces and two with hearts inked on their fingers.

Charli, 17, also posted videos of herself lip syncing to songs with Iris, Olivia and Avani, all 19.

It's unclear when they paid a visit to the tattoo studio, but it seems to be just one highlight for Olivia during a particularly busy month. One day prior, the "drivers license" singer took home multiple trophies at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

photos
Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments

Next, she's set to release her Disney+ film driving home 2 u on March 25. A week later, she's headed to the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she's up for seven trophies, before she embarks on her sold-out SOUR tour.

Looks like the festivities are already kicking off. See all the pics of their hangout below.

Tiktok
Happier Together
Tiktok
For the Memories
Tiktok
Getting Inked
Tiktok
Matchy-Matchy
Tiktok
Charli's Turn to Get Tatted
Tiktok
Forever Friends

Trending Stories

1

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

4

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

5

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

Latest News

See Matching Tattoos Charli D’Amelio & Olivia Rodrigo Got With Friends

Peaky Blinders to Have a Feature-Length Series Finale

Jon Stewart Defends Pete Davidson Amid "Explosive" Kanye West Feud

Shanna Moakler Clarifies That She’s Not Pregnant

See Which Two Celebrities Were Unveiled On The Masked Singer

I Tried These 18 Wellness Products To See if They Actually Work

Update!

Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal and More to Present at 2022 Oscars