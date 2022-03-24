Find Out the Surprising Twist About the End of Peaky Blinders

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Peaky Blinders will end after season six—but it's going out with a bang.

The crime drama, which stars Cillian Murphy as gangster boss Tommy Shelby, is currently airing its sixth and final season on BBC. The episodes will hit Netflix on June 10.

While the end is on the horizon, creator Steven Wright is promising fans that things will go out in cinematic style. He revealed the series finale will be 81 minutes long—basically a short movie!

"It feels very, very different to the rest of the season," he told RadioTimes.com. "It feels very, very different to anything we've done before. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film—it's a kind of dry run for the feature film."

The feature film in question is something that Wright has been teasing for months.

"We're going to make a film—a feature film—which will move the world on, and then once we've moved the world on into the Second World War, we'll see where that takes us," he said.

Bring on the Peaky Blinders Cinematic Universe!