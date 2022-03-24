Jon Stewart Defends Friend Pete Davidson Amid "Explosive" Kanye West Situation

Watch : Pete Davidson's Mom RESPONDS to Kim Kardashian Post?!

Jon Stewart is hoping that Pete Davidson can find his own Moment of Zen amid the drama with Kanye West.

When asked on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show about what he thought of the ongoing rift between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye, Jon told host Howard Stern of his friend, "He's just a kid trying to live his life."

Explaining that he knows Pete "real well," the former Daily Show host continued, "I think he's doing as best you can in that situation—when you're dealing with something that's so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things. I just love that kid."

Jon, who became friends with Pete through John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle, also said that he feels a "paternal instinct" when it comes to his fellow comics.

"I've seen too many of my friends get in trouble," he said during the March 22 show. "It's a f--ked up business."