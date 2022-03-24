Shanna Moakler Clarifies That She’s Not Pregnant

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

Spoke too soon.

Shanna Moakler admitted that she jumped the gun when announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, she told E! News in a statement.

"OK, I am not pregnant," Shanna said on March 23. "I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother."

The beauty queen explained how the false positive came to be, saying, "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive."

On March 3, Shanna told People that she was pregnant with her fourth child, just a week after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. She is also mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya and Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker.

"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive," Shanna said at the time. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."