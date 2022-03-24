Shanna Moakler Clarifies That She’s Not Pregnant

Spoke too soon.
Shanna Moakler admitted that she jumped the gun when announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, she told E! News in a statement.
"OK, I am not pregnant," Shanna said on March 23. "I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother."
The beauty queen explained how the false positive came to be, saying, "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive."
On March 3, Shanna told People that she was pregnant with her fourth child, just a week after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. She is also mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya and Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker.
"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive," Shanna said at the time. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."
While on Celebrity Big Brother, she was evicted on Feb. 14 after an unexpected elimination when her ally, Miesha Tate, was Head of Household.
"When it came down to it, I pulled you off the block, I saved both your games, and my partner in crime went home," she told Entertainment Weekly about her elimination. "So it was like, what is happening?"
She continued, "I didn't really honestly think they would backdoor me. I was absolutely in shock when they did that."
Back home, Matthew was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence on Feb. 25 after an alleged altercation with the former Playboy Playmate in their Los Angeles home, Radar Online reported. The outlet cited the police report stating that Matthew grabbed Shanna's hair, swung her to the ground and continued to physically and verbally abuse her. In a video he posted to Instagram following the alleged attack, he said he believed Shanna was cheating on him and was still hung up on her ex Travis, who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.
Shanna shared her pregnancy the following week. Matthew has since been freed from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond, Radar Online reported. Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share that he is innocent, per Us Weekly.