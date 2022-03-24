The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Under the Thingamabob & Cyclops Costumes

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

It was a dramatic night on The Masked Singer, as not one, but two celebrities got unmasked.

The final three contestants in the first round—Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly—all performed for a spot in the finale.

First, it was Thingamabob. He impressed the panel with a version of MKTO's "Classic" and told a story about his family not believing in his childhood dream. His clue package featured a kangaroo, a wrecking ball, a picnic table and some luggage with a bull emblem on it.

Up next, Cyclops surprised the panelists with his choice of Irene Cara's iconic "Flashdance (What A Feeling)." After a clue package that included Michelangelo's Statue of David, a lottery ticket and a fiddle.

Finally, Firefly took to the stage and performed "Attention" by Charlie Puth. She impressed the entire panel with her vocals. Her clue package featured a photo of Kanye West and sticks of TNT. Based on her singing and slick dancing, all the panelists agreed that she must be a professional performer.