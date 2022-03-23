90 Day Fiancé’s Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Watch : 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore Sexpert & New Netflix Faves

From fiancé to divorcé.

After six years of marriage, Mark Shoemaker has officially filed to divorce wife Nikki Shoemaker, according to online court records obtained by E! News. He filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2. The following day, Mark filed to seal their divorce; however, his request was denied by a judge. The court records note there is a prenuptial agreement involved.

The pair—who have a 39-year age gap—starred on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé in 2015. At the time, Mark was 58 years old and Nikki was 19. During their season, viewers learned that Mark had traveled to the Philippines—where his first ex-wife is from—to meet Nikki after talking online.

Just two days after coming face-to-face, Mark proposed to Nikki with a makeshift ring made from a zip-tie. Throughout their season, issues arose due to the fact that Nikki is younger than Mark's youngest daughter, Elise Shoemaker. Although the couple embarked on a tumultuous season, they wed in 2015 and remained married since.