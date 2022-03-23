Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Role in Daughter Ruby's Upcoming "Cosplay Wedding"

Don't expect Jamie Lee Curtis to be in a traditional dress her daughter's wedding! According to the actress, she will be cosplaying as a World of Warcraft character at the nuptials instead.

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't need to wait until Halloween to get into a costume.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 22, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress revealed that she will be dressing up as Jaina Proudmoore, a character from the popular video game franchise World of Warcraft, for her daughter Ruby Guest's "cosplay wedding" in May. Explaining the event's unique dress code, Jamie Lee told host Jimmy Kimmel, "Everybody at the wedding is going to be in costume and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding."

While Jamie Lee was able to find a seamstress who can custom-make a costume of her "admiral" character, the Halloween Ends star shared that she was recently informed the clothes may be delayed since it's being shipped from Russia. "I'm hoping she'll get it to me [in time]," she said. "There's a little bit of a supply chain issue and things are sort of held up."

Nonetheless, she is looking forward to wedding—especially since this will be the second time a family member gets married in her backyard.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," said Jamie Lee, who shares Ruby and daughter Annie with husband Christopher Guest. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

She added, "It's so much more meaningful."

Jamie Lee first spoke of the nuptials in a 2021 profile with AARP the Magazine, in which she addressed her youngest child's transition and shared how she and Christopher "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

The two-time Golden Globe winner touched on Ruby's journey again later that year, telling People, "I'm not proselytizing, and I'm not trying to force-feed something to people. I'm simply saying, 'This is our family's experience.'"

Jamie Lee continued, "I am here to support Ruby. That is my job."

And if that means cosplaying at her wedding, so be it!

