Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Role in Daughter Ruby's Upcoming "Cosplay Wedding"

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't need to wait until Halloween to get into a costume.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 22, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress revealed that she will be dressing up as Jaina Proudmoore, a character from the popular video game franchise World of Warcraft, for her daughter Ruby Guest's "cosplay wedding" in May. Explaining the event's unique dress code, Jamie Lee told host Jimmy Kimmel, "Everybody at the wedding is going to be in costume and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding."

While Jamie Lee was able to find a seamstress who can custom-make a costume of her "admiral" character, the Halloween Ends star shared that she was recently informed the clothes may be delayed since it's being shipped from Russia. "I'm hoping she'll get it to me [in time]," she said. "There's a little bit of a supply chain issue and things are sort of held up."