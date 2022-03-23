These 12 Sites With Fast Shipping Are Perfect for Last-Minute Shopping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as we love shopping in store, they don't always have the styles, sizes or colors we want or need. When you're shopping online, the possibilities are pretty much endless. The only real downside is, you have to wait to get your items. Thankfully, many online stores offer expedited shipping where you can get your purchases in two days or even the next day. It's the kind of thing you want when you forget you have a birthday party on Sunday and you need to buy a gift or a last-minute event comes up and you need a new outfit.
If you're wondering which sites offer the fastest shipping, we've got you covered. We've rounded up some online retailers that are fast and reliable with their shipping. Check those out below.
Free People
Free People offers express shipping where orders that are placed before 1 p.m. EST get shipped that day and should be at your home within the next two to three days. Typically, express shipping costs $10 with a purchase less than $150. However, they're having a promotion right now where you can get express shipping on all orders. If you're going somewhere fun this weekend and need a hands-free bag to make the experience much more enjoyable, you can get Free People's top-rated Hudson Sling Bag delivered ASAP for free. We'd take advantage of this while you can!
Target
If you're just way too busy to go out for a Target run, the retailer offers same day delivery where you can get your purchase as fast as one hour. If it's not super urgent or the item you want isn't available through same day delivery, Target offers free two-day shipping for orders over $35. We can't wait to take advantage of this when the super cute new Stoney Clover Lane x Target collab drops this April.
Sephora
If you need last-minute beauty products or gifts, Sephora has fast shipping options that will get your purchases to you ASAP. If the item you want is in stock and you place your order before 4 p.m. local time, you can get your items on that same day. Otherwise, standard shipping is free for orders over $50 and guaranteed two-day shipping is $10.95.
Nordstrom
Whether you're looking for gifts, home decor or a chic new dress for the weekend, Nordstrom has you covered. Standard shipping at Nordstrom is always free, but if you need your items sooner, they offer two-day shipping for $12 and next-day shipping for $20.
Ulta
Ulta has all your beauty, skincare and haircare needs from both drugstore and high-end brands. Standard shipping is free with purchases over $35, and you should get your purchase within three to eight business days. If you need it a lot sooner, they also offer expedited shipping for $10, which is estimated to get to you within three to four days. From our experience, shipping is usually pretty fast and reliable.
Revolve
If you need a stylish new outfit for a last-minute event, Revolve has so many great options and their shipping is super fast. The retailer offers free two-day shipping, and orders placed before noon PST typically ship the next business day. If you need your items ASAP, they have UPS Next Day Saver for $24 and UPS Next Day for $30.
Madewell
Madewell offers expedited shipping for $15, where you can get your purchase within two to three business days. From our experience, they're typically good with processing and shipping out orders fairly quickly. If you need something sooner, they also offer overnight shipping for $25.
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise is one of the best sites to score cute new bags at really good discounts. If you want to get your purchase sooner, the retailer offers two-day shipping for $20 and next-day shipping for $30.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden offers free standard shipping for orders over $50, which will get you your items within three to seven business days. But if you want to guarantee that it'll get to you sooner, they have two-day shipping for $18 and next day shipping for $30. One of our shopping editors made a purchase on Sunday night and received their shoes on Tuesday.
ASOS
Asos is interesting because they offer a Premiere Delivery service for $19, where you can get unlimited express and standard shipping within the US for a year. In some cases, you can even score free next-day delivery if the items you want are available for it. If you don't want to pay for the service, express delivery is $10 and next-day delivery is $20.
Shopbop
Shopbop, one of the best sites to shop the trendiest styles, offers free one to three day shipping on all orders. Guaranteed two-day shipping is $10 and next day shipping is $25. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're in luck. You can also get free two-day shipping with your membership, and next day shipping for $4 an item.
