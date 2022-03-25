Your Guide to Watching 2022's Oscar Nominees

Grab some buttered popcorn and settle on in!

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on March 25, and if you need to catch up on the nominated films you missed ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, you're in luck. From Don't Look Up to Dune, we compiled a list to help you binge-watch all of movies vying for the "Best Picture" title and more. Warning: once you scroll through, you won't know which film to watch first! 

The film with the most nominations at the 94th Academy Awards is the The Power of the Dog with 12 nods, including Best Picture, and the drama's director, Jane Campion, made history this year. Campion, who was previously nominated for The Piano, is now the first woman to be nominated more than once for best director. 

Other films on the list for Best Picture are King RichardBelfast, CODA, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.

Now that you have all of your movie snacks, scroll through to find out how you can get your watch party on. Happy bingeing! 

GLEN WILSON
Being the Ricardos (Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role)

Being the Ricardos—starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons—follows Lucy (Kidman) and Desi Ricardo (Bardem), the titular characters of I Love Lucy, as they face one crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rob Youngson / Focus Features
Belfast

Set in the late 1960s, the Northern Irish coming-of-age drama centers on a young boy and his working-class Belfast family. The film stars Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Apple TV+
CODA

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her home. But when she discovers a passion for singing, she must decide between family obligations and her dreams. 

The film stars Troy Kotsur, Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Netflix
Don't Look Up

This film follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) who make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

Oh, and Ariana Grande is in it! 

Where to watch: Netflix

Bitters End
Drive My Car

Two years after the death of his playwright wife, Yusuke Kafuku [Hidetoshi Nishijima] is asked to direct a theater festival in Hiroshima, where a
young woman is appointed to chauffeur him.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures
Dune

Based on Frank Herbert's original novel of the same name, Dune stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who is a brilliant and gifted young man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Where to watch: Rent or buy though Prime Video or Apple TV+.

Disney
Encanto (Best Animated Feature Film)

We may not talk about Bruno, but we sure as heck talk about this Disney film!

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Where to watch: Disney+

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.
Licorice Pizza

This film will steal a pizza your heart! 

Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper and set in 1973, Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Hoffman) growing up and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Where to watch: Rent or Buy on streamers like Prime Video or Apple TV+

Kerry Hayes/20th Century Studios
Nightmare Alley

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this psycho-thriller follows Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) who "endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival," according to the official description, "he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society."

Where to watch: Hulu and HBO Max

Pablo Larrain/NEON
Spencer (Best Actress in a Leading Role Nominee)

This historical fiction drama centers on Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) as she decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) during the holidays.

Where to watch: Hulu

Macall Polay/NETFLIX
Tick, Tick...Boom! (Best Actor in a Leading Role)

The clock is ticking, and the Oscars will be here soon! 

Before the night arrives, watch this film about a promising young theater composer who, on the cusp of his 30th birthday, navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. The film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús and Vanessa Hudgens.

Where to watch: Netflix

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
The Power of the Dog

Set in 1925, a charismatic rancher inspires fear in those around him, but he is put to the test when his brother brings home a new bride and her teenage son. 

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Where to watch: Netflix

Searchlight Pictures
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Best Actress in a Leading Role)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, starring Jessica Chastain

and Andrew Garfield. In fact, Chastain bought the rights to Bakker's life ages ago and took a decade to make this movie. 

Where to watch: Hulu and HBO Max

Netflix
The Lost Daughter (Best Actress in a Leading Role)

The Lost Daughter is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Ed Harris.

The film follows a woman as her quiet seaside vacation takes an unexpected turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa makes her confront her past.

Where to watch: Netflix

Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox
West Side Story

You're going to want to watch this tonight, tonight! 

An adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story—directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose—explores the story of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks.

Where to watch: Disney+ and HBO Max

