How To Achieve TikTok's Clean Girl Aesthetic

You know those girls that always seem to look so put together and you can't quite put your finger on why? TikTok is calling this the 'Clean Girl' Aesthetic, and we could not be more excited to hop on this latest trend in our quest to become that girl.
Alluding to the look of an off-duty model, this trend is characterized by slick-back buns, simple gold jewelry, matching sweatsuits, and glowy makeup. We're putting in a little bit of work to look like we put in no work (read: the no-makeup makeup look). You'll exude effortless cool girl energy just in time for hot girl summer.
Whether you're working from home, going to brunch, or going for a walk, sometimes, it just feels so good to put yourself together, even if that means changing out of your "sleep sweats" and into your "cute sweats."
Scroll below for clothes, accessories, jewelry, and beauty products that will make you feel fresh and clean this spring and summer.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit Open Front Cardigan Crop Tank Tops Wide Legs Pants Lounge Sets
This chic set screams I woke up like this and look effortlessly put-together.
Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit Long Sleeve Sweatshirts Jogger Pant 2 Piece Outfits
We love the trending light green color of this sweatsuit.
Frankie 100% Organic Cotton Sweatshorts
For the warmer months ahead, pair these sweat shorts with the matching sweatshirt for a cool, clean look.
Knitted Tracksuit
The minimalistic "stone" color of this sweatsuit is the aesthetically-pleasing clean girl outfit of our dreams.
Baby Amalfi Tube Hoops- Gold
Everyone needs the perfect, everyday pair of gold hoops. These ones have been worn by models and celebrities alike, and they're only $45!
As If Tennis Necklace in Gold
We're never taking this perfectly dainty tennis necklace off.
Bed Head Hair Stick
You won't have a hair out of place when you use Bed Head's Hair Stick to slick back your low bun.
FRAMAR Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Another way to keep your locks tidy and stay on-trend? Pull your hair back in a cute claw clip!
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Another staple of the Clean Girl Aesthetic: a fresh face of light, glowy makeup. We love Supergoop's Glowscreen for protection, light coverage, and the perfect glow.
Boy Brow
Gorgeous gorgeous girls love a strong, fluffy brow. Glossier's brow shaper is key on our quest to achieve the clean girl look.
