Was There Overlap Between Katie Thurston's Relationships? Blake Moynes Says...

Blake Moynes is revealing how he really feels about his ex Katie Thurston's new relationship—namely, does he think she moved on while they were still engaged?
The Bachelorette alum answered the question during E! News Daily Pop on March 23. Asked whether or not he thinks there was overlap between Katie's two relationships, he said, "Emotionally, maybe."
Blake was quick to add that he doesn't believe Katie cheated. "Not physically," he said. "I really don't believe there was anything physical...She's better than that."
The season 17 Bachelorette gave Blake her final rose in August 2021, and by late October, they had called it quits. Then, less than a month later, E! News confirmed that Katie was dating a different contestant from her season, John Hersey. She admitted that she never gave Blake a heads up before going public with John, and many fans were left speculating whether there was bad blood between the former couple.
In fact, when Katie reached out to Blake after she and John had made their relationship public, he admits he didn't respond. "Emotions get the best of you," Blake said. "So when I was upset and frustrated, I didn't want to act in that moment."
Now that he's given the situation some time, Blake said he's "good."
"I could probably talk to her and have a cordial conversation," he added, whereas at the time, "I wasn't ready to blow it up more than it was already blown up."
If Blake has moved on, E! News' Justin Sylvester said, then perhaps he's ready to rejoin Bachelor Nation—maybe even as the Bachelor? "No," Blake quickly responded, pointing to Clayton Echard's not-so-great season. "See what just happened?! I don't need that right now."
