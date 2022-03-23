Gwyneth Paltrow's Former CCO Claims Goop Cleanses "Distorted" Her Body Image

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop may be considered a wellness bible to some, but one former exec says following the company's advice made her feel unhealthy.

The company's former chief content officer Elise Loehnen claims she developed a distorted body image after participating various cleanses. Upon leaving the company two years ago, Loehnen says she swore off the restrictive resets that Goop promotes.

"To me, it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction," she said in an Instagram video, posted Match 22. "I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body, where I was always trying to punish it [and] bring it under control."

Loehnen said that she realized her former eating habits were problematic while talking with a friend who reminded her "that wellness culture can be toxic" just like eating an abundance of overly processed foods can be toxic.

Today, in addition to not weighing herself, Loehnen explained she has been "healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids."