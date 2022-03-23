Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Pete Davidson and Travis Barker

Lord Disick has spoken! Hear Scott's thoughts on ex Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé, Travis Barker, and Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Scott Disick has a lot of thoughts when it comes to the new men in Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's lives: Travis Barker and Pete Davidson

When it comes to the Saturday Night Live star, a source close to Scott exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has formed a strong bond with Kim's new boyfriend and officially "welcomed Pete into the family." 

"They have become good friends," the source explained. "They both have the best sense of humor and it's always fun when they are together." 

The source noted that Pete and Scott have hung out "several times" together—even "without Kim or any of the sisters" present—and have struck up a fast friendship.  

As for what Kim thinks about the new pals? The source shared that the SKIMS founder finds the pair "cute."  

Scott and Pete's friendship first made headlines after a video seemingly taken by Pete was uploaded onto Scott's Instagram Story on March 20.

The early-morning footage saw Scott and two other men fast asleep as the 1982 film The King of Comedy played on a nearby television. Then, the camera pans to reveal Pete.

The post was captioned, "Boyz night was wild."  

However, while Scott might have welcomed Pete with open arms, the same can't be said when it comes to Kourtney's Blink-182 rocker fiancé, Travis.  

While the source noted that Scott—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Kourtney—has been "around Travis Barker and Kourtney" often in the past, there is a "mutual distance between the two."  

"Travis is also around at family events so they cross paths a lot," the source explained. "They are cordial but don't have a close relationship."  

According to the source, Scott's lingering feelings for his ex are the reason for the tension. "Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney," the source added. "He's not over it." 

Scott's need for space when it comes to Travis and Kourtney's relationship is not new. In November 2021, an insider close to Scott told E! News that the Talentless founder "kept his distance" from the pair while attending close friend Simon Huck's wedding.  

"He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage," the insider shared at the time. "It's still very awkward for Scott to be around them but he knows he can't escape them." 

Since his split from Kourtney in 2015, Scott has been linked to multiple women, including model Amelia Hamlin, who he dated for 11 months before they broke up in September 2021

Earlier this month, the Flip It Like Disick star sparked romance rumors with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone after she gave him photo credit on a recent sexy Instagram snapshot taken in Paris.  

But don't expect him to strike up a new relationship anytime soon. "Scott is excited to date and doesn't want anything serious right now," a third source told E! in November. "He's still figuring out what he wants and prefers to be single." 

