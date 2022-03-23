U.S Officials Says WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is In "Good Condition" Amid Russian Imprisonment

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After Arrest

New details about Brittney Griner's imprisonment have been released as the WNBA star continues to be held in the custody of Russian authorities.

An official from the U.S. embassy in Moscow found the 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player to be "in good condition" after meeting with her on March 22, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN.

"We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price said, adding that the U.S. government "will continue to do everything we can" to ensure that Griner receives fair treatment amid her detainment.

The visit marked the first access U.S. officials were given to Griner since her arrest in February, according to CNN. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling at an airport in Moscow last month after Russian authorities allegedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.