Did Pete Davidson's Mom Respond to Fan's Comment About Kim Kardashian? See the Post Raising Eyebrows

Live from the Instagram comments section, it's Pete Davidson's mom!
As the Saturday Night Live star continues his romance with Kim Kardashian, one family member appears to be showing support for the love story.
After a fan account posted a paparazzi photo of Pete and Kim driving around Los Angeles, one commenter expressed just how much they support the relationship, writing alongside a heart emoji, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year."
Lo and behold, Pete's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, appears to have seen the comment and decided to respond. "Yayyyy!" she wrote in a since-deleted comment. Fortunately, fans were keeping up and managed to take screenshots.
E! News has reached out to Pete's team to confirm the authenticity of the post.
For the past few months, Kim and Pete have grown closer while maintaining a long-distance relationship. (He's NYC-based; she lives in L.A.) The comedian has met some of her family including Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and received a glowing endorsement from sister Khloe Kardashian.
Recently, Pete enjoyed what he joked was a "wild" boys' night with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. In reality, everybody fell asleep early.
There are four very special people in Kim's life, however, who haven't met Pete just yet. A source close to the SKIMS founder previously told E! News that her kids haven't been introduced to the comedian.
But "Kim loves having him around her family and sisters," the source added. "They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life."
And despite the publicity surrounding her ongoing drama with ex Kanye West, Kim said she is focused on celebrating the positives in her life, taking the "high road" and putting their children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—first.
"He's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and do whatever's best for the kids."