Did Pete Davidson's Mom Respond to Fan's Comment About Kim Kardashian? See the Post Raising Eyebrows

Getty Images

There are four very special people in Kim's life, however, who haven't met Pete just yet. A source close to the SKIMS founder previously told E! News that her kids haven't been introduced to the comedian.



But "Kim loves having him around her family and sisters," the source added. "They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life."

And despite the publicity surrounding her ongoing drama with ex Kanye West, Kim said she is focused on celebrating the positives in her life, taking the "high road" and putting their children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—first.