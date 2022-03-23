Gilt/E! Flash Sale: Save Up to 70% On Spring Cleaning Essentials

This article is in partnership with Gilt. The items featured were selected from a list provided by Gilt, and we think you'll like these deals. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's that time of year again. Are you ready for some spring cleaning? If you're not, is it because you still need to buy some essentials? If that's the case, E! and Gilt have you covered with some can't miss deals.
You can save 70% on a robotic vacuum that's specifically made for pet hair and pet fur. Get a garment steamer that you can also use to sanitize your clothes and linens. There's a cosmetic bag with a built-in UV light that sanitizes your brushes and makeup. And, if you're looking for more storage, we have a solution for that too. These discounts are just too good to pass up.
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
If you feel like you are constantly cleaning up pet hair at home, this is the vacuum you need, especially since it's 70% off. It's specifically made to clean up pet hair and fur. It sweeps, vacuums, mops, UV sterilizes, and HEPA filtrates to remove allergens and dust mites. This is great for carpet, wood, and tile floors. It comes with a remote so you can control the cleaning. It's also available in red.
Smartek 800W Handheld One-Touch Operation Garment Steamer
If you don't have a steamer, what are you doing? Use this to get those stubborn wrinkles out of your clothes, bedding, drapery, and upholstery. This is so easy to use, it heats up quickly, and it's a total game-changer. This one doesn't just take out wrinkles though. It also disinfects and deodorizes fabric. The garment steamer also comes in white.
Luxe + Willow BIO SLAY UV Sanitizing Cosmetic Bag
if you think about it, your makeup brushes probably have so much dirt and bacteria. You don't want to put that on your face, right? That's why this sanitizing cosmetic bag is a total must-have. It has built-in UV sterilizers that help eradicate germs, bacteria, and viruses, according to the brand. It comes with a USB cable for charging.
Clozzers Large Under Bed Storage Bag- Set of 2
If you don't have enough storage space, create some with these under the bed storage bags. These organizers will protect your clothes, linens, pillows, and toys from dust and moisture. These have reinforced handles for a strong hold. These are made from soft, easy-to-fold fabric that makes it easy to save space when you're not using them. Choos from Beige Geometric, Black Geometric, Grey Cheetah, and Black Cheetah patterns
