Jodie Turner-Smith Just Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

You could call this look After Eyebrows.
After Yang actress Jodie Turner-Smith posted to her Instagram Story on March 23 a video of someone shaving off one of her eyebrows, along with the caption, "bye bye brows."
Jodie did not offer any additional context about her bold move—like whether it's for a role—but the 35-year-old actress is known to make heads turn.
On March 21, Jodie posted a carousel of racy pictures alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson, that were taken ahead of the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. In one of the images, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, who was fully dressed in a tuxedo, stood next to his nude wife and grabbed her tush as she looked over a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.
Jodie and Joshua—parents to 1-year-old Janie Jackson—tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for more than a year.
Last May, the British actress revealed during an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers that a risqué T-shirt she wore helped her meet the Little Fires Everywhere actor.
"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that,'" Jodie recalled. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called Sorry to Bother You and Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'"
After that, said Jodie, "And so he shouts across the room, 'Detroit!' He comes over and... does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night—he just basically followed me around the party."
Now Joshua can shout, "Eyebrows!" when he wants to get his wife's attention.