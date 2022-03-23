Jodie Turner-Smith Just Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS

You could call this look After Eyebrows.



After Yang actress Jodie Turner-Smith posted to her Instagram Story on March 23 a video of someone shaving off one of her eyebrows, along with the caption, "bye bye brows."

Jodie did not offer any additional context about her bold move—like whether it's for a role—but the 35-year-old actress is known to make heads turn.

On March 21, Jodie posted a carousel of racy pictures alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson, that were taken ahead of the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. In one of the images, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, who was fully dressed in a tuxedo, stood next to his nude wife and grabbed her tush as she looked over a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Jodie and Joshua—parents to 1-year-old Janie Jackson—tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for more than a year.