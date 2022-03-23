Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in CW's Gotham Knight's Pilot

Watch : Misha Collins Knew "Supernatural" Was a Hit When…

Misha Collins is Two-Faced—in the new Gotham Knights series, that is.

The star is set to play Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in The CW pilot Gotham Knights.

In a nod to his Supernatural role, Collins wrote on Twitter March 23, "I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)"

The project will bring Collins back to The CW, where he played the angel Castiel on Supernatural.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show takes place as Gotham City is "reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne," whose death remains unsolved. In the absence of the Caped Crusader, the metropolis is more dangerous than ever.

Oscar Morgan is set to star as Batman's "rebellious adopted son," who joins forces with the children of the city's villains after they're framed for his dad's death. Although their parents were evil, the CW teases that the "group of fugitives could be the city's next saviors."