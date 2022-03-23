Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in CW's Gotham Knight's Pilot

Misha Collins has booked his latest role! The Supernatural actor is set to star in the pilot for the CW's upcoming series Gotham Knight. Learn more here!

Misha Collins is Two-Faced—in the new Gotham Knights series, that is. 

The star is set to play Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in The CW pilot Gotham Knights

In a nod to his Supernatural role, Collins wrote on Twitter March 23, "I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)"

The project will bring Collins back to The CW, where he played the angel Castiel on Supernatural

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show takes place as Gotham City is "reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne," whose death remains unsolved. In the absence of the Caped Crusader, the metropolis is more dangerous than ever.

Oscar Morgan is set to star as Batman's "rebellious adopted son," who joins forces with the children of the city's villains after they're framed for his dad's death. Although their parents were evil, the CW teases that the "group of fugitives could be the city's next saviors."

Olivia Rose KeeganNavia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara round out the Gotham Knights cast.

The CW recently confirmed that seven of its biggest shows have been renewed, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker have been renewed. "As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of the CW, said in a statement. "will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond."

The announcement is proof that an angel is looking out for us—at least, in the Supernatural universe.

