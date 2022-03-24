Shawn Johnson and Mallory Ervin's Bond Will Make You Want to Call Your BFF Right Now

Watch : Shawn Johnson & Mallory Ervin Share BEST Parenting Advice

Shawn Johnson has been rooting for bestie Mallory Ervin since before they even met.

Tasked with judging the 2010 Miss America pageant, the Olympic gymnast found herself pushing hard for the bubbly Miss Kentucky title holder. "I didn't even know you and I wanted you to win," Johnson recalled to her pal in their joint Zoom interview with E! News as they sat side-by-side in the athlete's Nashville-area pad. "I voted you as the winner."

Though the gold medalist and the contest's fourth runner-up—who live just minutes apart—didn't officially connect at the time, "We bumped into each other in Nashville in Michaels," Johnson recalled of the ubiquitous craft store. "And Mallory thought I worked there. And she was like, 'Excuse me Miss, do you sell tassels here?' And I didn't even know her name. I was like, 'Miss Kentucky?!'"

Chimed in Ervin, "And I was like, 'Shawn Johnson?! What are you doing here?'"