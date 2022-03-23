Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix is about to rain April showers of streaming content on you! Check out the movies and TV shows being added, including fan favorites like New York Minute and Selling Sunset.

By Kisha Forde Mar 23, 2022 7:06 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore Sexpert & New Netflix Faves

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix.  

On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching.

Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1 including Love Actually, A Cinderella Story and Monster-in-Law.

 
And for those who are still knee-deep into some of Netflix's can't-miss true crime documentaries (i.e.: Bad Vegan, The Tindler Swindler), no need to put away your trusty spy gadgets just yet. With films like The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which follows an investigative journalist's reexamination of the late star's death, there's no shortage of questions that have yet to be answered.

Reality TV fans, meanwhile, (especially viewers of real estate shows with a heaping side of drama) have season five of Selling Sunset to look forward to on April 22.

photos
Netflix Wedding Shows: Ranked from Least to Most Helpful

So, yes, Netflix has a little something in store for everyone.

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

Take note of what you can't miss in the month of April in our guide below:

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble 
Captain Nova 
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain 
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 
The Last Bus 
Tomorrow 
Trivia Quest                                                                                                                                           

Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly's Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It...
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something's Gotta Give
We The Animals

Ben Leuner/AMC

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy 

April 6

Furioza
Green Mothers' Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Dennis Leupold/USA Network

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space 
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star 

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass 
Dirty Lines 
Elite: Season 5 
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 
Metal Lords 
Tiger & Bunny 2 
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations 

 

April 9

My Liberation Notes 
Our Blues

Open Road Films

April 10

The Call
Nightcrawler

 

April 12

Hard Cell 
The Creature Cases 

 

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 
Our Great National Parks 
Smother-in-Law 
Today We Fix the World 

 

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 

Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal 
Choose or Die 
Heirs to the Land 
Mai 
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission
Man of God 
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty 
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch 

Netflix

April 20

The Marked Heart 
Russian Doll: Season 2 
The Turning Point 
Yakamoz S-245 

April 21

All About Gila 
He's Expecting 

April 22

Along for the Ride 
Heartstopper 
Selling Sunset: Season 5 
The Seven Lives of Lea 

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal 

Melissa Moseley/Netflix

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show 
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes 
Silverton Siege 

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles 
Bubble 

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7-The Final Episodes 
Honeymoon with My Mother 
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 
Rumspringa 
YOUTH v GOV

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

4

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

5

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

Latest News

Did Pete Davidson's Mom Respond to Fan’s Comment About Kim Kardashian?

Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Donates $711 Million to 2 Organizations

Exclusive

The Courtship Shocker: See 2 New Suitors Make Their Entrance

Jodie Turner-Smith Just Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

Give Your Backyard a Refresh With These 15 Outdoor Finds From Target

Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in CW's Gotham Knight's Pilot

Breaking

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Dead at 84