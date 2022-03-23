Are Love Is Blind's Nick and Danielle Ready to Have Kids? They Say…

Guess there won't be a Love Is Blind baby on board soon—at least not for Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson!
After a roller coaster of a season, Danielle and Nick said "I do" during the season two finale of Love Is Blind. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview, the pair revealed that kids are on the horizon...just not yet.
Danielle says they "want to give it some time." since they "met so quickly." After getting engaged sight-unseen in the Love Is Blind pods, contestants famously have four weeks after that to get married or part ways.
"We want to travel," the 29-year-old associate marketing director said. "So, I'm saying like maybe three years until then? Unless it's an accident. Everything happens for a reason."
And Nick agrees. "It's just fun for us to be able to do the things that people who meet under normal circumstances are able to do before we jump into some of the things you do during your first couple years of marriage," he told E! "We're just taking our time, taking it day by day and enjoying each other's company.
And the couple shared that they are loving married life.
"You have someone to do everything with," Nick said, "and it's just fun."
Danielle added, "We can plan things for years in advance and you don't have to think twice about it, you know that you're going to be together."
The pair's differing lifestyles were a point of contention as they got to know each other on the show—Danielle liked costume parties and Rock Band, Nick preferred a quieter, tidier home life—but he says they have worked through their issues.
"A lot of things that we were nervous about, we discussed them in a worst-case scenario and then they ended up being perfect," the 36-year-old explained. "Living together has been fine. We worked on it and all the little things like Rock Band and being messy or too neat, like none of it matters."
Thanks to Nick and Danielle, we can hold onto faith that love really is blind.
Season two of Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.