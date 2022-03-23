Bravo Rebooting and Recasting The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 14

Watch : Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga & More Give "Real Housewives" Updates

Big changes are coming to the Big Apple.

On March 23, Bravo announced that the network is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of the show's next season.

Bravo is now searching for a new and diverse group of friends to share their lives with the cameras for season 14 of the series. It's unclear whether any of the season 13 ladies—Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer and first Black Housewife in RHONY history Eboni K. Williams—will return amid the recasting.

Executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety, "You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

Cohen added, "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."