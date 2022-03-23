Harry Styles Announces New Album: All the Details on Harry's House

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Just let us adore this news!



On March 23, Harry Styles shocked fans when he confirmed his third studio album is coming sooner rather than later. Titled Harry's House, the 13-track album will be released globally on May 20.



While details surrounding the body of work remain top secret for now, fans are already watching the newly released album trailer very carefully for any clues about what could be coming.



After watching the video ourselves, we have questions: Why is Harry posing in an empty theatre? Do we spot scenes from New York City? And where can we get his latest outfit?



There's also the album cover, which shows Harry scratching his chin as he stands on the ceiling of an upside-down living room. Perhaps it will all be explained in just two short months. In the meantime, fans can see Harry on another leg of his 2022 Love On tour.