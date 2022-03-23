Harry Styles Announces New Album: All the Details on Harry's House

Harry Styles just delighted fans with a big announcement about his upcoming album, including that it's set to be released just before the summer season.

Just let us adore this news!
 
On March 23, Harry Styles shocked fans when he confirmed his third studio album is coming sooner rather than later. Titled Harry's House, the 13-track album will be released globally on May 20.
 
While details surrounding the body of work remain top secret for now, fans are already watching the newly released album trailer very carefully for any clues about what could be coming.
 
After watching the video ourselves, we have questions: Why is Harry posing in an empty theatre? Do we spot scenes from New York City? And where can we get his latest outfit?
 
There's also the album cover, which shows Harry scratching his chin as he stands on the ceiling of an upside-down living room. Perhaps it will all be explained in just two short months. In the meantime, fans can see Harry on another leg of his 2022 Love On tour.

Starting June 11, Harry will hit the road once again for several shows in the U.K., Europe and South America. The tour traveled to the United States last year.

Closer to home, the former One Direction singer is slated to headline the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif.. on April 15 and 22.
 
One questions fans have about the new album and upcoming concerts is whether the 28-year-old will perform any songs inspired by his romance with Olivia Wilde.
 
After the pair was first spotted attending a mutual friend's wedding in January 2021, fans have fallen in love with the couple's surprise romance. And despite a few sightings over the past year, Harry has made it clear why he isn't one to kiss and tell about his relationships.

"I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life," he previously told Dazed.
 
Perhaps that's what makes this pair beautiful.

