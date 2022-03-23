American Idol's Haley Slaton Met Husband at Audition While Pregnant

At an initial American Idol audition, pregnant contestant Haley Slaton got more than a Golden Ticket to Hollywood—she met her future husband, who would become her baby boy's father.

Watch: "American Idol" Contestant's Emotional Journey

Several stars were born on American Idol this year—and so was a family.

In October, Iowa singer Haley Slaton, then more than five months pregnant, auditioned before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in Austin, Texas for season 20 of the show. At the tryouts, she met and fell for a fellow contestant, Jordan Myles. Just two months later, the couple tied the knot.

"We got married pretty quick," Haley, 23, told Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based newspaper The Gazette in a story posted March 18—two days before her Golden Ticket-winning audition aired on the show. "We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn't thank him enough for that."

She continued, "We're very in love, we're very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience—to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with."

Days after the couple wed, Jordan, 21, wrote on Facebook, "This is my beautiful wife, Haley Myles. Haley is literally the funniest, God fearing, most wonderful woman I have ever met. Marrying her has literally been the second easiest decision in my life. (Second to accepting Christ.) I met her when auditioning for American Idol...and the love we felt for one another was almost instant...We are also expecting a beautiful babyboy into this world named Jaelyn."

Instagram / Jordan Myles

Haley gave birth to son Jaelyn Amir Myles in January and Jordan was right by her side in the hospital.

"Hey Instagram, say hello to my handsome son and my beautiful wife," Jordan wrote on Instagram the following month. Last week, he posted a selfie of himself with Haley and Jaelyn, writing, "Love my family."

Haley recently shared a collage of pics of herself with her husband and son, writing, "My favorite boys."

