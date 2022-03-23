American Idol's Haley Slaton Met Husband at Audition While Pregnant

Watch : "American Idol" Contestant's Emotional Journey

Several stars were born on American Idol this year—and so was a family.

In October, Iowa singer Haley Slaton, then more than five months pregnant, auditioned before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in Austin, Texas for season 20 of the show. At the tryouts, she met and fell for a fellow contestant, Jordan Myles. Just two months later, the couple tied the knot.

"We got married pretty quick," Haley, 23, told Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based newspaper The Gazette in a story posted March 18—two days before her Golden Ticket-winning audition aired on the show. "We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn't thank him enough for that."

She continued, "We're very in love, we're very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience—to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with."