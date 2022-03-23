May These 20 Secrets About The Hunger Games Be Ever in Your Favor

Can you believe it's been a decade since Jennifer Lawrence volunteered as tribute?
That's right, The Hunger Games hit theaters on March 23, 2012, immediately taking over from Twilight as Hollywood's book-to-screen obsession. Based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling novels, the Gary Ross-directed film introduced audiences to a dystopian post-apocalyptic future in which a boy and a girl from each of the nation's 12 Districts are chosen annually as "tributes" and forced to compete in a televised fight to the death. And you thought your high school experience felt like hell.
Already nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 2010's Winter's Bone, Lawrence's turn as the ferocious Katniss Everdeen launched her into mega-stardom, along with her co-stars and onscreen love interests Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The trio would suit up for three more movies following the massive success of The Hunger Games, the franchise collectively grossing almost $2 billion worldwide. We guess you could say the odds were definitely in their favor.
But did you know Lawrence almost passed on the part, even though she was the director's top choice to shoot Katniss' bow and arrow?
Check out these 20 facts you might not know about The Hunger Games, including all the actors who auditioned for the three lead roles and which co-star Lawrence accidentally knocked unconscious during filming.
The Hunger Games is streaming on Hulu.